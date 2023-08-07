England will cross words with Nigeria in the Round of 16 clash of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Monday, August 7 at the Suncorp Stadium in Australia. The match will kick-start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On paper, England are a superior side and they would back themselves to trump Nigeria. Given DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India, fans can watch the knockout game on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, the football fanatics in the country can enjoy the live streaming of the high-voltage encounter online on the FanCode app or website. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending Champion USA Crashes Out of the Tournament With Shocking Penalty Shootout Loss Against Sweden

England vs Nigeria

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡ Today's LIVE schedule on DD Sports 📺 ⚽ England vs Nigeria ⏰ 1 PM ⚽ Australia vs Denmark ⏰ 4 PM#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/C3JGMk0T7f — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 7, 2023

