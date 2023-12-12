Mumbai City FC’s newly appointed coach, Petr Kratky will have a stout test as his side will face league leaders FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium in Goa. He will be looking at the league’s top scorer this season Jorge Perera Diaz, who has six goals. The Argentine would have a tough challenge from the FC Goa side defence who allowed just three goals in seven matches played so far. The game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). FC Goa vs Mumbai City will be telecasted on Sports 18 Network in India, while cable-cutters can watch the game on Jio Cinema app. NorthEast United 1-1 Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24: The Highlanders Holds Nizams to a Draw in an Intense Battle.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞 ♟️ A mouthwatering clash in Goa against the league leaders awaits Petr Kratky and #TheIslanders! 💪#FCGMCFC #ISL10 #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/NZK9TaBsUj — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)