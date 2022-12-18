The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be preceded by a closing ceremony, which is set to be a glittering occasion with an array of stars performing on Sunday, December 18. The ceremony is set to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Sports 18, which is the official broadcast partner for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India, will provide live telecast of this event on TV. Fans can also watch live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony on the JioCinema app and website for free. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the ceremony Good Luck Lionel Messi and Argentina Images and Messages Go Viral for Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Match.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

🔺The closing ceremony of the #Qatar2022 World Cup will be broadcast on DD Sports (free dish) 📺 #FIFAWorldCup 7pm onwards… pic.twitter.com/4r3V0fv5dY — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 18, 2022

