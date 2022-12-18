FIFA World Cup 2022 has entered its final stage. Lionel Messi's Argentina will face defending champions France in the final match of the tournament. This is also going to be Messi's final appearance in the grandest stage of international football. He is aiming for the only trophy he has not won till now and this will be his final chance. Ahead of that, fans have started to pour in wishes for a fairy tale finish to Lionel Messi's Argentina career. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Football Frenzy at its Peak in Kerala as Argentina Takes on France in Qatar.

Good Luck Argentina!

Good luck tomorrow Argentina pic.twitter.com/9jsSrTvHZw — Ruaa 🇹🇳🇦🇷 (@dayguccii) December 17, 2022

Love Love Messi

I could barely sleep the whole night, nothing before in my life has felt like this. Never before have I been so nervous about something ever. The amount of love we have for this man is not normal. I really hope Messi wins today cuz idk what I'll do if he doesn't. — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) December 18, 2022

Get Ready for Records to Tumble

As Argentina takes on France today,this are records to be broken by Messi ××Most appearances by a player in World Cup ××Most minutes played in World Cup: ××Most assists in World cup ¶¶Multiple Golden Ball awards ¶¶ Winner of both Golden Boot and Golden Ball in World Cup..etc — ◥དℭ℟Åℤ¥༒₭ÏḼḼ℥℟ཌ◤ (@Tzsa2dope) December 18, 2022

Good Luck Boys

Good luck boys.. Sending❤️ from Cape Town — Àĺ ømâŕy (@omash27) December 15, 2022

It's Messi Time

It’s almost that time Messi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xAY5hZCwg9 — Bag 🇮🇶🇦🇷 (@BaggioM10) December 18, 2022

Enjoy the Ride

Good Luck Messi

