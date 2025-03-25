The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match is set to be the first game for both sides, the India national football team and Bangladesh national football team in the third round of AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers in India, and hence, fans will get India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match live telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel. The IND vs BAN AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match live streaming viewing options is also available in India in the JioHotsar app and website. Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of India’s All-Time Highest Goal-Scorer Featuring in Starting XI.

