Inter Miami will clash against FC Dallas in the next match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season. The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Monday, April 28. The Miami vs Dallas MLS 2025 match will begin at 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match live telecast in India. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas live streaming online on Apple TV but would need to have an MLS season pass. Liverpool Wins Premier League 2024-25; Beats Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield Stadium to Clinch Second Title.

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Hoy se juega. 🌎💗 pic.twitter.com/QiLGmGiwbz — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)