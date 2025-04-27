Liverpool finally clinch their second Premier League title as they reach the 'magic figure' mark of 82 points by beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at the Anfield Stadium. Second placed Arsenal cannot recover the gap now with four matches remaining in the league. Liverpool were not the favourites to win the Premier league title this season as they had a new coach in Arne Slot incoming after Jurgen Klopp left. But Slot has proved everyone wrong, giving the team a new look and they have went on to dominate the Premier League 2024-25 and win with four matches still remaining. Oliver Glasner Hails How Crystal Palace ‘Stuck to the Plan’ To Reach FA Cup 2024–25 Final (Watch Video).

