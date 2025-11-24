Rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan will clash in Serie A 2025-26 next in the famous Milan Derby. The iconic San Siro in Milan will host the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 match. The game begins at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, November 24. Unfortunately, with Serie A 2025-26 having no broadcast partner in India, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan live telecast. The same goes for Inter Milan vs AC Milan live streaming, which too won't be available due to the absence of a streaming partner in India. Fans however, can follow both teams' social media handles to follow Inter Milan vs AC Milan live score updates. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Match Details

Attenzione: parla Barella 🎙️ Magull si racconta 🗣️ Scopriamo insieme Lavelli 🖤💙 Tante statistiche e quiz 🤩 — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) November 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)