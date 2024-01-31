Syria will be making their first appearance in the AFC Cup knockout stages. The Syrians qualified as one of the best third-place sides, defeating India 1-0 in their previous encounter. On the other hand Iran has qualified for the knockout stage for the eighth consecutive time, extending their unbeaten run in the group stage of this tournament to 23 matches. They are on a 16-game winning run at the moment and will look to escape any shocking result in the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. The exciting match will start at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Iran vs Syria match will be available on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of Iran vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Match on the Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Benefits From Late Own Goal To Salvage 2–2 Draw With Jordan.

Iran vs Syria on Sports 18 Channel

