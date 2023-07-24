Italy and Argentina lock horns in what is expected to be a thrilling contest in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Monday, July 24. The match is set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland and it starts at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and the live telecast of this match would be available on its channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. France 0-0 Jamaica, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Les Blues Held to Goalless Draw in Tournament Opener.

Italy vs Argentina, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Telecast

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 🏆 ⚽️ Italy vs Argentina ⏰ 11:30 AM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ezxODldQaL — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 24, 2023

Italy vs Argentina, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

Heavyweight battle on the cards as Italy take on Argentina! And don't forget, Marta in action for Brazil later in the day. 🔥⚽️#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC #streamingliveonfancode pic.twitter.com/BqIEvcKkEA — FanCode (@FanCode) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)