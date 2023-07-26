Japan will cross words with Costa Rica in the Group C encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, July 26 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand. The match will get underway at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and fans can watch the upcoming clash on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, the football fanatics in India can enjoy the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app or website. Philippines Register First-Ever Women’s World Cup Win With Shock 1–0 Victory Over New Zealand

Japan vs Costa Rica Live

DD Sports to Live Telecast Japan vs Costa Rica Match in India

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡️ Today's LIVE schedule on DD Sports 📺 ⚽️ Japan vs Costa Rica ⏰ 10:30 AM ⚽️ Spain vs Zambia ⏰ 1 PM ⚽️ Canada vs Republic of Ireland ⏰ 5:30 PM#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/VzNKMFep1A — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 26, 2023

