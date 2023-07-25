The Philippines made history for themselves on Tuesday, July 25, when they beat New Zealand to register their first-ever victory at a Women's World Cup. Sarina Bolden scored the only goal in the match, with the Philippines taking a lead in the 24th minute. The scoreline remained the same at the end of the full-time whistle as the Philippines players' engaged in emotional celebrations on the pitch. No Lionel Messi! Argentina Striker Yamila Rodriguez Spotted With Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona Tattoos at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Philippines Register First-Ever Women's World Cup Victory

