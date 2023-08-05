Japan will cross words with Norway in the Round of 16 encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 5 at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand. The match will kick-start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Given DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India, fans can watch the upcoming clash on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, the football fanatics in the country can enjoy the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app or website. South Africa Qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Knockouts for the First Time With 3–2 Victory Over Italy

Japan vs Norway Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡ Today's schedule LIVE on DD Sports 📺 ⚽ Switzerland vs Spain ⏰ 10:30 AM ⚽ Japan vs Norway ⏰ 1:30 PM#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Cj1uNvacgi — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 5, 2023

