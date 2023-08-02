South Africa have made history as they have qualified for the knockouts for the very first in FIFA Women's World Cup with a 3-2 victory over Italy on Wednesday, August 2. Thembi Kgatlana scored the deciding goal in the closing stages of the match with South Africa eventually making it to the round of 16 from Group G along with Sweden. The match had plenty of ebbs and flows but South Africa held on to make it through to the knockout stages. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Round of 16 Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Pre-Quarters of Football WWC.

South Africa Qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup Knockouts for First Time

This time for Africa!! 👏 South Africa-W qualify for the World Cup knockouts for the first time ever 🫡#FIFAWWC #BeyondGreatness #StreamingLiveOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/q9ixK55u6g — FanCode (@FanCode) August 2, 2023

