Juventus are set to take on PSG in their final group-stage encounter of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Thursday, November 3. The match, which would be played at the Allianz Stadium has a scheduled start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the SonyLIV app and website.

Juventus vs PSG Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

#GodsOfFootball try their trade to secure qualifications for their respective clubs on #Matchday6 🌟 ➡️ Watch Football take center stage on the final #UCL night before the break, 10.30 PM onwards, only on the All New #SonySportsNetwork ⚽ pic.twitter.com/UpHJtZj1rr — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)