Real Madrid CF now have three consecutive wins in their first three UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matches. The Los Blancos edged past Serie A giants Juventus FC, winning 1-0, at home, at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. English attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the lone goal of the game, and it came in the 57th minute. Juventus, who had two draws in their first two UCL 2025-26 games, have faced their first defeat now. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

