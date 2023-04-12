Kerala Blasters FC will be facing Sreenidi Deccan FC in a group league match at the EMS Stadium, in Kozhikode, Kerala on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Super Cup 2023 and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

