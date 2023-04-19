NorthEast United FC will be locking horns against Churchill Brothers FC Goa in their next Group D match in Hero Super Cup 2023. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. However, with another match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin happening at the same time, this game will most likely not get telecasted or live streamed.

NorthEast United FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

