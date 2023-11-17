Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team will play Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. It will be played at Rheinpark Stadium, Liechtenstein, on Friday, November 17. Liechtenstein vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers will begin at 1:15 IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can catch the live action of the Liechtenstein vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can also follow the Liechtenstein vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Granit Xhaka Sets Swiss Record With 119th Appearance for Switzerland Men’s National Football Team, Achieves Feat Against Israel in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

