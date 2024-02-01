Liverpool will have the chance to add more points to their lead in the Premier League 2023-24 points table when they take on Chelsea on Thursday, February 1. The Anfield will host this contest which will start at 01:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide a live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. Ivan Rakitic Ends Second Stint With Spanish Club Sevilla To Join Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast Details

