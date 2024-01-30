Seville (Spain), Jan 30 (AP) Ivan Rakitic is the latest soccer player to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia, moving from Spanish club Sevilla to Al Shabab.

Sevilla announced the deal on Tuesday, ending the Croatian's stint with the club after 323 appearances over two separate periods.

Financial details of the move were not immediately available.

The 35-year-old Rakitic played for Sevilla from 2011-14 before being sold to Barcelona, where the midfielder stayed until returning in 2020.

Rakitic is the player with the second most official appearances in the current Sevilla squad, after Jesús Navas. He is the international player with the most appearances for the club, and the only one to have surpassed the 300-game mark.

Rakitic helped Sevilla win two Europa League titles, in 2014 and 2023.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Ivan Rakitic, one of the most decorated and loved players in our history, for all his effort and dedication over the years, and wish him every success in the future,” the club said in a statement.

Sevilla is struggling this season and sits just outside the relegation zone in the Spanish league. It has only one win in its last 16 league games and is coming off elimination in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

The club's next match is at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Monday.

Belgium international Yannick Carrasco, a former Atletico Madrid midfielder, joined Al Shabab last year.

Many top players have left Europe for lucrative deals with Saudi clubs, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema. (AP)

