Liverpool and RB Salzburg are on a collision course as the two heavyweights will meet in a club freindly game on July 27 (Wednesday) at Red Bull Arena, Austria. The match has a tentative start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There will be no live telecast of this match for Indian fans. However, Indian fans can catch the match live on LFCTV. Liverpool's official app LFCTV GO would also provide the live streaming of Liverpool vs RB Salzburg match.

Check the Tweet:

It's matchday in Austria ✊ Our fourth pre-season outing as we take on RB Salzburg this evening 🔴#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/N4rVbgV1hr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2022

