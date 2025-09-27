Borussia Dortmund will be back in action as they take on Mainz in the Bundesliga 2025-26 match on Saturday, September 27. The Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025-26 football game will be played at the Mewa Arena and will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Details

