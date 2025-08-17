In a contest between Bundesliga Champions and DFB-Pokal winners, the former, Bayern Munich, prevailed over VfB Stuttgart to clinch the coveted German Super Cup 2025. The DFL Super Cup encounter began with Harry Kane providing Munich an early lead in the 18th minute, after which both teams tried hard for another goal but had to wait until the final 15 minutes of the second half. Purchased from Liverpool, Colombian forward Luis Diaz provided the Bundesliga champions a 2-0 lead with his goal in the 77th minute, dashing Stuttgart's hope of a comeback. However, Jamie Leweling did find a consolation goal for DFL-Pokal winners in stoppage time, but could not stop Bayern Munich from clinching the German Super Cup 2025. Bayern Munich Sign Colombian Forward Luis Diaz From Liverpool on Four-Year Deal.

Bayern Munich Win German Supercup 2025

