Manchester City hopes to put pressure on Liverpool in the premier league title race when they play Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's goal is to continue the winning streak when the Citizens take on Chelsea on Saturday, February 17. The Manchester City vs Chelsea match will be played at the iconic Etihad Stadium in Manchester and the action will get underway at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Manchester City vs Chelsea live telecast on the Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live-streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ‘Mo is back in full training’ Jurgen Klopp Gives Positive News on Mohamed Salah’s Injury Status Ahead of EPL 2023-24 Game Against Brentford.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Sunday is definitely going to be a Funday! 🤩



Man City are unbeaten against The Blues in their last 5️⃣ #PremierLeague games but the last time these 2 sides met we witnessed a thriller! 🤯



Tune in to #MCICHE, Sunday, FEB 17, 10:00 PM | Star Sports Network#PL pic.twitter.com/MIAHiEhym4— Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 14, 2024

