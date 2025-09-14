Manchester City will take on arch-rivals Manchester United in the 'Manchester Derby' for the first time this English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, September 14. The Manchester City vs Manchester United PL 2025-26 is set to be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and commence at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Manchester United live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports 3 and Select 1 TV channels. As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the City vs United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Premier League 2025–26: Benjamin Sesko Set for First Manchester United Start in Manchester Derby Against Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 Details

🔵 Who will be the hero? 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mF4vchaKZT — Premier League (@premierleague) September 14, 2025

