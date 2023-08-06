Manchester United is set to clash with the Athletic club in the final game of the preseason club friendlies on August 6, 2023, Sunday. The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium at 8.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be live telecasted, however, the fans need not be disappointed as they can catch the live streaming of the game on MUTV app and website.

Club Friendly Live Streaming

Time for our final pre-season tune-up! ✔️ 📺 Head to #MUTV to watch all the action live 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 6, 2023

