Serie A giants AC Milan is set to take on LaLiga Champions Barcelona in a pre-season club friendly match on Wednesday, Auguest 2, 2023. The match will begin at 8.30 AM IST Indian Standard Time at the Allegiant Stadium. The pre-season club friendly match will be live telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Meanwhile the match will also be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website and Fancode.

AC Milan vs Barcelona Live Stream

