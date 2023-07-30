Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in club friendly pre-season el clasico match on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the AT&T stadium in Texas. The match will begin at 2.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2 while the live streaming of the match is available on SonyLiv.

El Clasico 2023 Live Streaming

⚔️ 𝐄𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐚́𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐔𝐒𝐀 ⚔️ Brace yourselves for the ultimate battle as @realmadriden square off against @FCBarcelona in the #SoccerChampionsTour ⚽ Tune in at 2:30 AM ⏰, LIVE on #SonyLIV! #ChampionsCollide #RMAFCB pic.twitter.com/JlbMijzGNo — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)