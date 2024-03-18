With nine matches to go in the League 1 2023-24 season, PSG have a healthy 10-point lead over their closest rivals Brest. Having nearly secured the league title, Kylian Mbappe and PSG will be focusing on the Champions League more. They have an upcoming match against Spanish champions Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals next month. We can expect some rotations in the squad by the manager to keep the team 100% for the important fixture. Their Monday’s opponent Montpellier stands 15th in the league with six wins from 25 matches. The exciting match will start at 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 18. Sports 18 is the official broadcast partner of the League 1 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Montpellier vs PSG Match on the Sports 18 channel. Montpellier vs PSG Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains the Deal of French Star Joining Real Madrid at Final Stages.

