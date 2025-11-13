Manchester United Women will take on a struggling Paris Saint-Germain Women in the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 13. The Manchester United vs PSG WUCL 2025-26 match will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England, and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women’s Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in India. Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Manchester United vs PSG UWCL 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on Wedding Plans With Georgina Rodriguez, CR7 Says Ceremony Likely After FIFA World Cup 2026 With 'Trophy' (Watch Video).

Manchester United vs PSG UWCL 2025-26 Match Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United Women (@manutdwomen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)