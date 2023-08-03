Morocco and Colombia will take centre stage in the Group H encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 3 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. The match will get underway at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Though DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India, the Morocco vs Colombia match will take not be telecasted in India at the scheduled time. The high-voltage clash at Perth will be aired on August 4 at 4 pm IST. However, fans in India need not be disheartened as they can watch the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app or website on the game day. South Africa Qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Knockouts for the First Time With 3–2 Victory Over Italy

Morocco vs Colombia Live

The final 2️⃣ spots in the Round of 16 are up for grabs! #FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 3, 2023

Morocco vs Colombia to be Aired on August 4 on DD Sports

The game between ⚽️ Morocco vs Colombia will be shown deferred live on 4th August at ⏰ 4 PM — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 3, 2023

