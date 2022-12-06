Morocco and Spain are set to clash in what promises to be an exciting encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16. Luis Enrique's Spain are favourites to win but Morocco have had some good performances so far in the tournament and cannot be taken lightly. The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Education City Stadium. The live telecast of this match will be provided by Sports 18 network. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on JioCinema's app and website, not just in English but also in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam commentary. FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Coach Tite Hails Team’s ‘Offensive Boldness’ After an Impressive Win Over South Korea in Round of 16 Match

Morocco vs Spain Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

