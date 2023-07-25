New Zealand take on the Philippines in their second match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The match is being played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington and it started at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this game would be available on its channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Schedule for July 25.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Telecast

🟢Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 #FIFAWWC Broadcast Schedule 25 July on DD Sports ⚡️Colombia vs South Korea - 7:30 am ⚡️New Zealand vs Philippines - 11 am ⚡️Switzerland vs Norway - 1:30 pm pic.twitter.com/lmFwECIMPc — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 24, 2023

