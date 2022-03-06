PSG are set to face Nice in a Ligue 1 2021-22 match on Sunday, March 6. The match would be played at the Allianz Riviera - Nice Stadium and is set to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 would live telecast of the match in IST while fans can tune into Voot Select to live stream the game.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)