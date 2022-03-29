The Portugal vs North Macedonia playoff clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2 HD to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs North Macedonia on TV. Live streaming online of Portugal vs North Macedonia will be available on SonyLIV.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)