PSG are set to start their Ligue 1 campaign with an away game against Clermont Foot on Sunday, August 7. The match begins at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium. Sports 18 will provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Voot Select app.

See Details:

With great skills comes great goals and with great goals come more excitement for the fans. The League of Superheroes, #Ligue1 commences this weekend!! Watch #Ligue1 matches LIVE from 6th August onwards on #VootSelect Also available at @Sports18 & @OfficialJioTV#Ligue1OnVoot pic.twitter.com/HEzpnU0Mxd — Voot Select (@VootSelect) August 5, 2022

