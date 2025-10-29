PSG will return to Ligue 1 2025-26 action as they will take on Lorient in their next match on Wednesday, October 29. The Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match is being played at the Stade du Moustoir - Yves Allainmat, Lorient, France and has a scheduled start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India won't be able to watch Lorient vs PSG live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Unfortunately there is no online viewing options for Ligue 1 2025-26 in India as well, which means fans won't be able to watch Lorient vs PSG live streaming on any platform. However, fans can follow Lorient vs PSG live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'.

