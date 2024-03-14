PSG will be looking to win as many trophies as possible with Kylian Mbappe in the squad. They are aiming for a three-peat this season but could face a tough challenge from Nice, who have already won 3-2 here at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 this season. But their utter capitulation of late continued at the weekend. Lyon and Valenciennes are already in the semi-finals, while the winner of this clash will face Rennes for a place in the final. The exciting match will start at 01:40 AM Indian Standard Time on March 14, (IST). Sports 18 is the official broadcast partner of the League 1 2023-24 season but Coupe de France matches are not available on Sports 18 Channels. But fans can watch the PSG vs Nice Live streaming is also available on the DAZN app. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains the Deal of French Star Joining Real Madrid at Final Stages.

PSG vs OGC NICE Live

