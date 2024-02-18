Real Madrid sits at the top of the La Liga points table, five points ahead of second-placed Girona. Rayo Vallecano's poor form has seen them drop to 14th. They have five wins, nine draws and 10 defeats from 24 matches giving them just 24 points. Vallecano side stands seven points clear of the relegation zone and would be hoping to secure a draw against the surging Madrid side. The exciting game will start at 06:30 PM on February 18. Broadcasting rights of La Liga 2023-24 season are with Viacom 18 Network. Fans can enjoy Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD channels. Fans can also enjoy Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live streaming on Jio Cinema App and website. Celta Vigo 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24: Robert Lewandowski's Late Penalty Secures Three Points for Catalan Giants (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Live

🔜 #RayoRealMadrid 🔢 Déjanos tu pronóstico, de la mano de nuestro Patrocinador Principal @digimobil_es, para el partido de mañana en el Estadio de Vallecas 👇#FibraComoUnRayo ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/X1ZgsNUufr — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) February 17, 2024

