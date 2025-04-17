Real Madrid will be hosting Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match on April 17 from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), after losing the first leg 0-3. The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match will be played at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can find TV viewing options for the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match live telecast on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match on the JioTV app for free. Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Declan Rice Scores Brace, Mikel Merino Finds Net As Gunners Stun Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 Quarter Final:

One last chance to rewrite the script 👀 Catch the second leg of the Champions League Quarter-Finals, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. 📺#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/07IxpDt4pp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 14, 2025

