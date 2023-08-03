South Korea will face Germany in the Group H encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 3 at the Suncorp Stadium in Australia. The match is slated to get underway at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India and football fanatics in the country can watch the South Korea vs Germany clash on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app or website. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Undefeated England Qualify for Round of 16 With Thumping 6–1 Win Over China

South Korea vs Germany Live

