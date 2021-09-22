Juventus would desperately be in search of their maiden win in the Serie A 2021-22 season when they face Spezia in an away clash on Wednesday, September 22 at 10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The game would be played at the Alberto Picco Stadium in Spezia and would be telecasted live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the Spezia vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

