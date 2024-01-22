Tajikistan's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. Lebanon, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and has won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. The match will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 22, 2024. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Qatar vs China match will be available on Sports 18 channels. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Qatar vs China Match on Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers Meet Indian Ambassador Vipul in Doha, Qatar.

Tajikistan vs Lebanon on Sports18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

