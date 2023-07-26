In their final game of the pre-season tour, Tottenham Hotspur will play local opposition Lion City Sailors at the Singapore National Stadium, Singapore. The match has scheduled start time of 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, July 26. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India. Though the live telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors is not available in India, the fans can tune in to SpursPLAY official app to live stream the football match online.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Your Spurs side in Singapore 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 26, 2023

