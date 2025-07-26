Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Wycombe Wanderers in a pre-season club friendly 2025 football match on Saturday, July 26. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers club friendly match in 2025 will be hosted at the Hotspur Way Training Centre. The club-friendly 2025 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers football match live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers pre-season club friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India. Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers pre-season club friendly 2025. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers live streaming online via Tottenham's official club website, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers Club Friendly 2025

Continuing our pre-season preparations with a double matchday 💪 Watch our games against Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town live on SPURSPLAY 📺 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 26, 2025

