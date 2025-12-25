In unfortunate news, Burundi-based footballer Igiraneza Aime Guerric has died after collapsing on the field during Le Guepier-du-Lac's match against LLB Amasipiri Never Give Up. Guerric received prompt on-field medical assistance; however, died while being taken to the hospital on December 20. The Burundian Football Federation (BFF) have issued a press release offering condolences to the family and club. The official cause of death remains unknown. Reports suggest that Guerric swallowed a coin, which the player had kept in his mouth as a gris-gris, which is used in witchcraft rituals. This is a common practice in Burundian football. Lionel Messi Visibly Furious After Interviewers Quiz Inter Miami Player About Sexual Relations, Star Argentina Icon Shuts Down Hosts With No Nonsense Response (Watch Video).

