A horrific attack took place in a village near Burundi's western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Gunmen stormed the village and opened fire, killing at least 20 people and wounding nine others. Among the victims were 12 children, two pregnant women, and a police officer. The government condemned the attack and blamed the Reb Tabara rebel group, which claimed responsibility for the violence. The motive behind the attack is not clear, but it could be related to the ongoing political and ethnic tensions in the region. The authorities have launched an investigation and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Rebel Attack in West Burundi

