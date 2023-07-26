Indian Football team faced a big obstacle about participation in the Asian Games 2023 after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports denied them the permission as they were not eligible according to the rules of participation. Indian football team has shown great form recently, winning several accolades and after repeated pitching from coach Igor Stimac and AIFF, they have finally issued the clearance for participation. After the participation was confirmed Igor Stimac took to twitter to react on the situation. Indian Men's and Women's Football Teams Set to Participate in Asian Games 2023.

Igor Stimac Reacts After Indian Football Team Receive Clearance to Participate in the Asian Games 2023

It’s a great day for #Indianfootball, an enormously encouraging decision by the ministry of sports, honourable sport minister @ianuragthakur and our government! Big thanks to them for recognising our recent results and making it possible to challenge ourselves at the Asian Games pic.twitter.com/DOILlIzQCX — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 26, 2023

