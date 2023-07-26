The agonizing wait for the fans is finally over as the Indian Football Teams, both men and women, have received the clearance from the ministry of sports to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2023. The decision was in hold for the last few days after AIFF pitched to send the men's and women's football team to Hangzhou in September. Finally, they received the clearance for the participation as the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and Government of India both decided to relax the rules considering the Indian Football team's recent performances. ‘Allow Our Football Team to Participate in Asian Games 2023’ Indian Men’s Football Team Head Coach Igor Stimac’s Appeal to PM Narendra Modi.

Indian Football Teams Set to Participate in Asian Games 2023

Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 26, 2023

